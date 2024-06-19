Status Market Cap Hits $105.37 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last seven days, Status has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market cap of $105.37 million and approximately $19.96 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009211 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,840.42 or 0.99971793 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012445 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00081509 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,885,666,986 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,884,566,986.198826 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02758715 USD and is up 10.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $112,398,947.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

