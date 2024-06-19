StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Atrion Trading Up 0.9 %

Atrion stock opened at $456.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.88 million, a PE ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 0.66. Atrion has a 1-year low of $274.98 and a 1-year high of $602.59.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atrion

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at $1,114,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at $1,949,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 592.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

