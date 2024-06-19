StockNews.com Downgrades Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) to Sell

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock opened at $27.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.92. Evans Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Evans Bancorp

In other Evans Bancorp news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 21,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $550,113.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 576,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,937 shares of company stock valued at $837,330 in the last 90 days. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVBN. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 20.7% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 78.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Evans Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.