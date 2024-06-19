StockNews.com Downgrades HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HCA. Baird R W upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $325.59.

Shares of HCA opened at $340.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.85. The company has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $343.53.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $1,999,829.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,387,253.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $1,999,829.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,387,253.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

