StockNews.com Lowers CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.

CVI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. CVR Energy has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $39.36. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.97.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,934,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,229,000 after buying an additional 424,348 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,567,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 924,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,462,000 after buying an additional 338,393 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,875,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,839,000 after purchasing an additional 103,235 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

