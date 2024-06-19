Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $289,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE UNH opened at $481.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.02. The company has a market capitalization of $442.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

