Strategic Advocates LLC Acquires 7,409 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 218.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $119.81. 781,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,575. The firm has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.51.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.