Strategic Advocates LLC Acquires 848 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Strategic Advocates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Strategic Advocates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,645,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,021. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.60.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.