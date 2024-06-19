Strategic Advocates LLC Acquires Shares of 1,011 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,011 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,303 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $3,169,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,881,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,502 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $87,292,000 after buying an additional 66,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after buying an additional 916,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.92.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $248.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.22. The company has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $223.24 and a one year high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

