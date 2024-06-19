Strategic Advocates LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 243,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA AOA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.08. The company had a trading volume of 77,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,608. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.16. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $75.16.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.