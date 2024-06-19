Strategic Advocates LLC Has $21.50 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 118.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Strategic Advocates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $21,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,901,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,150,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,807.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,718,000 after buying an additional 925,367 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,700,000 after purchasing an additional 706,134 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,559,000 after purchasing an additional 588,965 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BIV stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.41. 1,215,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,580. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $76.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.15 and a 200-day moving average of $74.96.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.