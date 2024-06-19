Strategic Advocates LLC Has $21.50 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 118.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Strategic Advocates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $21,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,901,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,150,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,807.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,718,000 after buying an additional 925,367 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,700,000 after purchasing an additional 706,134 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,559,000 after purchasing an additional 588,965 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
BIV stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.41. 1,215,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,580. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $76.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.15 and a 200-day moving average of $74.96.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
