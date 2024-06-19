Strategic Advocates LLC Increases Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Strategic Advocates LLC raised its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 29,175.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $1,922,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,770,651.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $1,922,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,770,651.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $181,560.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,454,518.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,218 shares of company stock worth $4,607,699. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dropbox

Dropbox Trading Down 0.8 %

Dropbox stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $20.76. 3,715,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,193,585. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.