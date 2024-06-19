Strategic Advocates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Strategic Advocates LLC lessened its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the third quarter worth $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 166,464 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,520,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 310,763 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 290,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 25,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,632. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

