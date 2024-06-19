Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives $370.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $370.58.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $348.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The company has a market cap of $132.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stryker will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

