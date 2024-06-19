Summit Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 132,707.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,648,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,778 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 592.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,857,000 after buying an additional 1,244,785 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,830.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,224,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,916,000 after buying an additional 1,160,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,674,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,289,000 after buying an additional 1,033,819 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,659,000 after buying an additional 345,281 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,523,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,326,327. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $92.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.48.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.