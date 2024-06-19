Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Summit Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 229 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $2,779,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.94. The stock had a trading volume of 801,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,763. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

