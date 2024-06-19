Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $7.19 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 92.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 26,385 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Glenview Trust co increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 569,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,708,000 after acquiring an additional 21,989 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 73.4% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.70. 2,549,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,871,239. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

