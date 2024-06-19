Summit Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $94.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,232,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,093,167. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.07. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $97.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2764 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

