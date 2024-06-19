Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,412 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,412 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,653,000 after purchasing an additional 632,842 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,272 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,276,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76,573 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,675,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.89. 35,675,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,026,710. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $43.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average is $40.61.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.