Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 322 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Summit Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DD. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DD stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.72. 1,532,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,994. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.95 and its 200-day moving average is $74.11. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

