Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 485 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,905,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPHB traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $85.03. 393,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.36 and a 200-day moving average of $82.72. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $63.15 and a 52-week high of $88.09.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.