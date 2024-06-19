Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 699 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $59.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,744,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,155. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.20.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.