Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Down 4.9%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) was down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $7.98. Approximately 1,062,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,196,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Summit Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,092.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Summit Therapeutics news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,092.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 142.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.