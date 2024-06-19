Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Position Increased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.38.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

SMCI opened at $920.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.08 and a 1-year high of $1,229.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $837.98 and a 200-day moving average of $715.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

