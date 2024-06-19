Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SRDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Sidoti restated a neutral rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barrington Research restated a market perform rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Surmodics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of SRDX opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Surmodics has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93. The firm has a market cap of $598.06 million, a P/E ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.43. Surmodics had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $31.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Surmodics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Surmodics by 18.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after buying an additional 56,012 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the first quarter valued at $1,270,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

