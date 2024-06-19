Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 1,941 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in PayPal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 1.7 %

PayPal stock opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.44.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

