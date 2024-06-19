Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 3,456 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,413 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.6% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $38,406,000. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,283,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.06.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $214.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.