Symmetry Partners LLC Buys Shares of 506 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after buying an additional 1,319,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $95,211,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 161.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,444,000 after buying an additional 295,835 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $77,996,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth $55,943,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $920.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $837.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $715.00. The company has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.08 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMCI. Argus began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.