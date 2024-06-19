Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OC. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 156.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,932,000 after acquiring an additional 906,782 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 6,116.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 832,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,415,000 after acquiring an additional 819,201 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $118,251,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,602.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 475,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,868,000 after acquiring an additional 447,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9,571.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 143,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,287,000 after acquiring an additional 142,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Argus raised their target price on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total value of $542,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,112.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,360 shares of company stock worth $2,916,365. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE OC opened at $179.34 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $109.95 and a 1-year high of $184.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

