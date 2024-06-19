Symmetry Partners LLC Has $408,000 Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,825,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,029,522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,575 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 98,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,371,000 after acquiring an additional 46,363 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM opened at $170.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.73. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.43 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPAM. Barclays dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HSBC dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.35.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

