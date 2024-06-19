Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 453 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 37 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCNCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,829.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,955.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,273,568 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,639.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,687.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,563.37. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,181.71 and a 52 week high of $1,810.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.84.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

