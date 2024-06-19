Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 827.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 79,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 90,965 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Price Performance

Hess stock opened at $143.33 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $129.12 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HES

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.