Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $908,000 in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth $3,001,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 63,130.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 19,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $311,806.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,757.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Assured Guaranty news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $311,806.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,757.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,398,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 304,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,368,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

AGO stock opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $53.14 and a 52 week high of $96.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day moving average is $80.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.78 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 57.45% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

