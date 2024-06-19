Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 21,125 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,369 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,125 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

