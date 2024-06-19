Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Trading Down 3.6%

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.53 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.65 ($0.03). Approximately 230,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 292,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.03).

Symphony Environmental Technologies Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.92. The company has a market capitalization of £5.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.00 and a beta of -0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.36.

Symphony Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Central and South America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; and d2p, a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire.

