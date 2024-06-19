Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Cut by Leibman Financial Services Inc.

Leibman Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 3.4% of Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.69. 27,155,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,502,717. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.01 and a 1 year high of $184.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.32 and a 200-day moving average of $130.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.4865 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

