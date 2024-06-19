Tarsus Group (LON:TRS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $424.00

Tarsus Group plc (LON:TRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 424 ($5.39) and traded as low as GBX 424 ($5.39). Tarsus Group shares last traded at GBX 424 ($5.39), with a volume of 215,764 shares trading hands.
Tarsus Group Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 424 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77. The company has a market cap of £549.84 million and a P/E ratio of 45.59.
Tarsus Group Company Profile
Tarsus Group plc, an integrated media company, engages in exhibitions, conferences, publishing, education, and Internet activities. It operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia. The company owns and manages a portfolio of trade exhibitions; and reinforces its trade shows through online interaction and education; and provides publications and thought leadership conferences.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tarsus Group
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.