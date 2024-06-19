Team (NYSE:TISI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Stock Down 2.5 %

TISI stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. Team has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.82.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%. The firm had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $31,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,519,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,483,977.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 40,111 shares of company stock valued at $279,831. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Team stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,591 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 4.92% of Team worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

