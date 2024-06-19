Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,844,757,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,765,000 after acquiring an additional 909,170 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,155,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,765,933,000 after acquiring an additional 458,804 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.86. 68,982,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,514,960. The company has a market capitalization of $589.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.23.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

