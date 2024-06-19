Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $182.37 and last traded at $184.86. Approximately 68,982,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 71,514,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Tesla Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $589.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 736.8% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 21,972 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Tesla by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,533,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

