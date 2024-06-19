The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Allstate by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 7,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.8% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $4,544,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.59.

Allstate Trading Up 0.8 %

Allstate stock opened at $159.99 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.06.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

