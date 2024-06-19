The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.80.

NTB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 23.8% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $33.70 on Friday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.55%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

