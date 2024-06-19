The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,370,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 8,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $2,246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,877,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293,751 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,793,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,030,254,000 after acquiring an additional 144,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $813,701,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,453,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,208,000 after acquiring an additional 715,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,372,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,723,000 after buying an additional 72,880 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $58.68. 3,376,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,983. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.50. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $60.87.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

