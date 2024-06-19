The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,390,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the May 15th total of 31,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.0 %

KO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.63. 10,651,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,051,211. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.53. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,665 shares of company stock worth $13,995,465 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 79,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 29,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 89,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 56,239 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 462,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,878,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 5,222,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,352,000 after buying an additional 441,651 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

