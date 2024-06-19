The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Short Interest Down 7.1% in May

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 264,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,365. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,365. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $40,764.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,813 shares of company stock valued at $808,203. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Natixis increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ENSG shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.20. 279,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,189. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $88.79 and a one year high of $127.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.24.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.