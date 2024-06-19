The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Short Interest Update

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the May 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 177,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,973,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $576,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 494.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 24.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE EL traded down $4.13 on Tuesday, reaching $110.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,988,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,002. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $201.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.53.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.75.

View Our Latest Report on Estée Lauder Companies

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.