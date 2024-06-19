The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $353.87. 3,654,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,311,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $350.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

