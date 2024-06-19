The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) CMO Jane Prior Sells 364 Shares

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) CMO Jane Prior sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $10,920.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 131,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,955,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jane Prior also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Jane Prior sold 2,935 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $88,226.10.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.03. 739,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,970. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.72 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COCO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the third quarter worth $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the first quarter worth about $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 1,289.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 32.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

