Theta Fuel Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.21 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0706 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $464.68 million and $6.21 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00042110 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012804 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010516 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000711 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,586,190,569 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

