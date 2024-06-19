Thunder Brawl (THB) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.80 Million

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $4.80 million and $182,962.64 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02810739 USD and is down -7.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $18,544.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

